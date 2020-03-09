N.K. paper warns against reliance on imports
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Monday warned against reliance on outside help as the country continues to face crippling international sanctions led by the United States.
North Korea has repeatedly called for "self-reliance" in all possible areas as prospects for any easing of sanctions remain slim amid a protracted stalemate in nuclear talks with the United States.
"Getting rid of the disease of relying excessively on imports is a critical political problem related to maintaining the dignity and protecting the rights of our nation and people," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, said.
"Being attached to and relying on imports, at a time when prolonged confrontation with our enemies has become a fact and pressure from the hostile forces is becoming even more vicious, means that the person is not willing to join the revolution," the paper added.
The paper criticized the way of thinking that manufacturing and construction cannot be done independently without imports, calling it a "malicious tumor."
Denuclearization talks have been stalled since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump failed to reach an agreement in February last year.
Pyongyang has sought to develop the North's tourism in an effort to beef up an economy faltering under international sanctions.
But the new COVID-19 virus appears to have dealt a blow to North Korea's tourism, which depends on Chinese visitors, as Pyongyang has recently tightened its border with China to prevent the virus from spreading into the country.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
2
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
3
(URGENT) BTS ranks 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
4
(2nd LD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
5
Gilead's remdesivir to be used to treat coronavirus patients in S. Korea
-
1
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
2
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
3
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
4
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
2
S. Korea reports 367 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 7,134
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 7,300 amid signs of infection slowdown
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 179 more cases of coronavirus, total at 7,313
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea's virus cases near 7,400, but pace of new infections slows