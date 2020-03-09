S. Korea's Olympic football qualifying matches rescheduled for April

These matches were initially scheduled for March 6 in South Korea and March 11 in China. The Chinese leg was first moved to Australia due to COVID-19 concerns. Then the South Korean host city of Yongin declined to stage the match, and the football federations of the two countries asked the AFC to move the series to April. The Korea Football Association has been adamant that its home leg must stay in the country, even if it is played in an empty stadium for safety reasons.