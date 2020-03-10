Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 10.
Korean-language dailies
-- Pan-ruling party block in intensifying war for parliamentary proportional representation seats (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Oil prices, stock markets nose-dive amid coronavirus fears (Kookmin Daily)
-- Global stock markets tank amid pandemic fears (Donga llbo)
-- Stock markets plunge, exchange rates surge, oil prices dive in 'Monday shock' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea fires projectiles again, 5 days after Kim sent personal letter (Segye Times)
-- Global stock markets plunge amid coronavirus and oil shocks (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul on alert for mass infections with 22 infected with virus at Shindorim call center (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Global oil prices dive more than 30 pct, largest drop since Gulf War (Hankyoreh)
-- Global stock markets suffer 'Black Monday' amid pandemic fears and oil prices plunge (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Oil prices drop more than 30 pct, global stock markets suffer 'Black Monday' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Stock markets and oil prices nose-dive, global economy convulses in coronavirus fears (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Travel between Korea and Japan all but severed (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea incentivizes mask monopolizers to turn themselves in (Korea Herald)
-- New cases of infections drop for third day (Korea Times)
