Samsung develops advanced battery tech for EVs
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday its researchers have developed an advanced battery technology that can boost performance of electric vehicles (EVs).
Samsung's study on new all-solid-state battery technology was presented to Nature Energy, one of the world's leading scientific journals, the South Korean tech giant said.
Compared with lithium-ion batteries that are widely used in EVs, all-solid-state batteries boast greater energy density and are safer as they utilize solid electrolytes instead of liquid electrolytes, according to Samsung.
Samsung researchers said they have proposed utilizing a silver-carbon (Ag-C) composite layer as the anode.
"Measuring just 5 micrometers thick, the ultrathin Ag-C nanocomposite layer allowed the team to reduce anode thickness and increase energy density up to 900 watt-hours per liter," Samsung said. "It also enabled them to make their prototype approximately 50 percent smaller by volume than a conventional lithium-ion battery."
Samsung said using such technology would enable an EV to drive up to 800 kilometers on a single charge with a cycle life of over 1,000 charges.
