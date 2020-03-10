Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung develops advanced battery tech for EVs

All Headlines 08:58 March 10, 2020

SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday its researchers have developed an advanced battery technology that can boost performance of electric vehicles (EVs).

Samsung's study on new all-solid-state battery technology was presented to Nature Energy, one of the world's leading scientific journals, the South Korean tech giant said.

Compared with lithium-ion batteries that are widely used in EVs, all-solid-state batteries boast greater energy density and are safer as they utilize solid electrolytes instead of liquid electrolytes, according to Samsung.

This image provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on March 10, 2020, explains all-solid-state battery technology developed by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Samsung researchers said they have proposed utilizing a silver-carbon (Ag-C) composite layer as the anode.

"Measuring just 5 micrometers thick, the ultrathin Ag-C nanocomposite layer allowed the team to reduce anode thickness and increase energy density up to 900 watt-hours per liter," Samsung said. "It also enabled them to make their prototype approximately 50 percent smaller by volume than a conventional lithium-ion battery."

Samsung said using such technology would enable an EV to drive up to 800 kilometers on a single charge with a cycle life of over 1,000 charges.

