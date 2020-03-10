Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 March 10, 2020

SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/07 Rain 60

Incheon 08/06 Rain 30

Suwon 09/06 Rain 60

Cheongju 09/07 Rain 60

Daejeon 09/07 Rain 60

Chuncheon 09/06 Rain 70

Gangneung 10/08 Rain 70

Jeonju 08/07 Rain 60

Gwangju 09/07 Rain 20

Jeju 11/10 Rain 60

Daegu 12/08 Rain 60

Busan 13/11 Rain 60

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!