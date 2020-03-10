Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 March 10, 2020
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 08/07 Rain 60
Incheon 08/06 Rain 30
Suwon 09/06 Rain 60
Cheongju 09/07 Rain 60
Daejeon 09/07 Rain 60
Chuncheon 09/06 Rain 70
Gangneung 10/08 Rain 70
Jeonju 08/07 Rain 60
Gwangju 09/07 Rain 20
Jeju 11/10 Rain 60
Daegu 12/08 Rain 60
Busan 13/11 Rain 60
(END)
