Tax revenue tallied at 36.5 tln won in January
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea collected 36.5 trillion won (US$30.4 billion) in taxes in January, down 600 billion won from a year earlier, the finance ministry said Tuesday.
Income tax revenue amounted to 9.3 trillion won in January, up 200 billion won from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Dues collected from companies, on the other hand, reached 1.6 trillion won in the month, down 200 billion won from a year earlier due to the lackluster earnings of local firms.
Taxes collected from customs also decreased 200 billion won over the period to 700 billion won due to the falling amount of imports.
Value-added tax revenue reached 18.5 trillion won in January, up 1 trillion won over the cited period, the data showed, mainly due to the reduced amount of paybacks for facility investment.
South Korea's total expenditures in January reached 50.9 trillion won, up 6.5 trillion won from a year earlier.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
4
(2nd LD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
5
Gilead's remdesivir to be used to treat coronavirus patients in S. Korea
-
1
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Offbeat approach, tech prowess characterize S. Korea's virus fight
-
3
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
4
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 7,500, but pace of new infections slows
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 3 short-range projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 7,400, but pace of new infections slows
-
5
S. Korea reports 131 new virus cases, total now at 7,513