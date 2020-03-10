N. Korea's media mentions economic losses from ongoing fight against coronavirus
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is taking a series of strong anti-coronavirus measures even at the cost of "enormous economic losses" because ensuring the lives and safety of its people is the No. 1 priority, a state media outlet said Tuesday.
The report by Uriminzokkiri, a North Korean propaganda website, is believed to be the first time the country has mentioned economic losses from the viral disease. Pyongyang has not reported any confirmed coronavirus infections but the country has been intensifying quarantine efforts and border controls.
"It is not something that can be easily decided and implemented by anybody to take the ultra-strong preventive efforts to block the spread of COVID-19 and a resulting catastrophe while enduring even tremendous economic losses," Uriminzokkiri said.
"It is because there is no task more important than ensuring the lives and safety of people," it said.
North Korea has shuttered its borders with China and Russia and toughened its quarantine procedures, possibly disrupting flows of people and goods from outside. Such disruptions could aggravate an already frail economy under heavy strain from crippling international sanctions.
The North has called for efforts to build a self-reliant economy independent of outside support, but observers say these efforts could be undercut by a prolonged border closure with China, its largest trading partner.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
4
(2nd LD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
5
Gilead's remdesivir to be used to treat coronavirus patients in S. Korea
-
1
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Offbeat approach, tech prowess characterize S. Korea's virus fight
-
3
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
4
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 7,500, but pace of new infections slows
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 3 short-range projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 7,400, but pace of new infections slows
-
5
S. Korea reports 131 new virus cases, total now at 7,513