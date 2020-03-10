KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HITEJINRO 28,550 UP 550
Yuhan 233,000 UP 1,500
SLCORP 13,500 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 137,000 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 55,700 DN 1,800
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 48,000 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 30,150 UP 100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10750 DN150
KiaMtr 31,950 DN 1,050
DaelimInd 70,500 UP 800
Donga Socio Holdings 86,100 UP 600
Hanwha 19,750 UP 50
CJ 76,400 DN 2,100
SK hynix 89,100 UP 2,200
Youngpoong 547,000 DN 5,000
DB HiTek 24,700 UP 850
HyundaiEng&Const 32,550 DN 350
SamsungF&MIns 182,000 DN 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,700 DN 100
Kogas 25,300 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY235 00 DN1150
IlyangPharm 23,300 UP 900
BoryungPharm 12,400 UP 100
L&L 12,000 DN 250
NamyangDairy 384,500 UP 6,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 33,200 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 23,050 0
Shinsegae 258,000 UP 4,500
Nongshim 262,500 DN 6,000
Donga ST 90,800 DN 100
DWEC 3,860 UP 5
SGBC 31,200 DN 750
Hyosung 69,400 DN 600
LotteChilsung 106,000 DN 2,500
LOTTE 29,200 UP 100
AK Holdings 24,100 UP 350
Binggrae 52,800 DN 600
GCH Corp 18,400 DN 200
HyundaiMtr 102,000 DN 2,000
AmoreG 61,200 UP 700
