KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,210 UP 20
POSCO 180,500 0
SPC SAMLIP 67,900 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDS 169,500 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,650 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 3,655 UP 50
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,260 UP 70
SKC 50,300 UP 100
DB INSURANCE 35,000 DN 2,150
SamsungElec 54,600 UP 400
NHIS 9,950 UP 40
SK Discovery 21,700 DN 650
LS 35,300 DN 750
GC Corp 122,000 DN 6,000
GS E&C 24,700 DN 150
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,950 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 293,500 DN 1,500
KPIC 92,100 UP 4,500
S-Oil 61,300 UP 3,300
JWPHARMA 28,600 DN 150
KCC 165,000 DN 500
HankookShellOil 250,500 DN 7,000
TaekwangInd 738,000 DN 10,000
SsangyongCement 4,965 DN 65
KAL 23,550 UP 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,945 DN 175
LG Corp. 66,900 UP 700
LGInt 10,200 DN 300
DongkukStlMill 4,000 DN 95
SBC 10,050 0
Hyundai M&F INS 18,950 DN 300
TONGYANG 1,275 DN 75
Daesang 18,350 DN 300
SKNetworks 5,240 UP 60
ORION Holdings 14,400 UP 50
Hanchem 92,800 UP 2,200
NEXENTIRE 5,920 UP 70
CHONGKUNDANG 86,400 DN 800
KISWire 15,900 DN 100
LotteFood 310,000 DN 6,500
