KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
BukwangPharm 18,900 UP 4,350
ILJIN MATERIALS 44,000 UP 250
SsangyongMtr 1,765 DN 35
GS Retail 34,100 DN 600
Ottogi 491,000 DN 6,000
DaeduckElec 8,880 UP 200
MERITZ SECU 3,505 DN 20
HtlShilla 84,500 UP 3,500
Hanmi Science 31,200 DN 1,000
SamsungElecMech 128,500 UP 5,500
Hanssem 64,500 UP 1,200
KSOE 96,300 DN 600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 16,400 UP 50
OCI 47,500 DN 400
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 43,350 DN 300
KorZinc 393,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,420 UP 60
SYC 36,200 UP 150
HyundaiMipoDock 32,900 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 26,800 DN 250
LG Innotek 127,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 183,000 UP 11,500
HYUNDAI WIA 33,550 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 61,800 0
Mobis 189,000 DN 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,350 DN 400
HDC HOLDINGS 9,260 UP 150
S-1 85,500 0
UNID 36,200 DN 500
KEPCO 22,000 DN 800
SamsungSecu 33,550 UP 400
SKTelecom 218,500 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 34,850 DN 750
HyundaiElev 55,600 DN 500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,050 DN 800
Hanon Systems 10,550 UP 250
SK 180,500 DN 3,500
DAEKYO 4,550 DN 130
GKL 16,750 0
Handsome 23,100 DN 400
(MORE)
-
1
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
4
Gilead's remdesivir to be used to treat coronavirus patients in S. Korea
-
5
Three BTS songs hit Billboard Hot 100, while band reclaims Artist 100
-
1
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Offbeat approach, tech prowess characterize S. Korea's virus fight
-
3
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
4
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 7,500, but pace of new infections slows
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases slow to 2-week low, cluster infections still in focus
-
5
S. Korea reports 131 new virus cases, total now at 7,513