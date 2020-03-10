Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 March 10, 2020

BukwangPharm 18,900 UP 4,350
ILJIN MATERIALS 44,000 UP 250
SsangyongMtr 1,765 DN 35
GS Retail 34,100 DN 600
Ottogi 491,000 DN 6,000
DaeduckElec 8,880 UP 200
MERITZ SECU 3,505 DN 20
HtlShilla 84,500 UP 3,500
Hanmi Science 31,200 DN 1,000
SamsungElecMech 128,500 UP 5,500
Hanssem 64,500 UP 1,200
KSOE 96,300 DN 600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 16,400 UP 50
OCI 47,500 DN 400
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 43,350 DN 300
KorZinc 393,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,420 UP 60
SYC 36,200 UP 150
HyundaiMipoDock 32,900 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 26,800 DN 250
LG Innotek 127,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 183,000 UP 11,500
HYUNDAI WIA 33,550 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 61,800 0
Mobis 189,000 DN 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,350 DN 400
HDC HOLDINGS 9,260 UP 150
S-1 85,500 0
UNID 36,200 DN 500
KEPCO 22,000 DN 800
SamsungSecu 33,550 UP 400
SKTelecom 218,500 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 34,850 DN 750
HyundaiElev 55,600 DN 500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,050 DN 800
Hanon Systems 10,550 UP 250
SK 180,500 DN 3,500
DAEKYO 4,550 DN 130
GKL 16,750 0
Handsome 23,100 DN 400
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!