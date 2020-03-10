BukwangPharm 18,900 UP 4,350

ILJIN MATERIALS 44,000 UP 250

SsangyongMtr 1,765 DN 35

GS Retail 34,100 DN 600

Ottogi 491,000 DN 6,000

DaeduckElec 8,880 UP 200

MERITZ SECU 3,505 DN 20

HtlShilla 84,500 UP 3,500

Hanmi Science 31,200 DN 1,000

SamsungElecMech 128,500 UP 5,500

Hanssem 64,500 UP 1,200

KSOE 96,300 DN 600

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 16,400 UP 50

OCI 47,500 DN 400

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 43,350 DN 300

KorZinc 393,000 UP 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,420 UP 60

SYC 36,200 UP 150

HyundaiMipoDock 32,900 UP 100

IS DONGSEO 26,800 DN 250

LG Innotek 127,500 UP 1,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 183,000 UP 11,500

HYUNDAI WIA 33,550 DN 700

KumhoPetrochem 61,800 0

Mobis 189,000 DN 5,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,350 DN 400

HDC HOLDINGS 9,260 UP 150

S-1 85,500 0

UNID 36,200 DN 500

KEPCO 22,000 DN 800

SamsungSecu 33,550 UP 400

SKTelecom 218,500 DN 500

S&T MOTIV 34,850 DN 750

HyundaiElev 55,600 DN 500

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,050 DN 800

Hanon Systems 10,550 UP 250

SK 180,500 DN 3,500

DAEKYO 4,550 DN 130

GKL 16,750 0

Handsome 23,100 DN 400

(MORE)