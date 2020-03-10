KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 70,700 DN 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 90,000 DN 900
IBK 8,410 DN 110
KorElecTerm 30,900 UP 200
NamhaeChem 6,900 DN 70
DONGSUH 16,150 DN 400
BGF 4,515 DN 65
SamsungEng 12,900 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 104,000 UP 500
PanOcean 3,745 DN 20
SAMSUNG CARD 33,500 DN 600
CheilWorldwide 18,950 UP 200
KT 23,450 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL201500 DN3000
LG Uplus 13,000 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 50,800 DN 600
KT&G 82,300 UP 600
DHICO 4,570 DN 140
LG Display 13,000 DN 50
Kangwonland 23,400 DN 250
NAVER 172,000 UP 4,000
Kakao 173,000 UP 5,500
NCsoft 676,000 DN 4,000
DSME 20,500 DN 100
DSINFRA 3,885 DN 30
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,850 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 249,500 DN 5,500
DongwonF&B 195,000 DN 7,500
KEPCO KPS 32,300 DN 200
LGH&H 1,255,000 UP 4,000
LGCHEM 373,500 DN 500
KEPCO E&C 17,900 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,000 DN 1,700
HALLA HOLDINGS 32,400 DN 650
HYUNDAI ROTEM 13,050 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 60,000 UP 2,200
Celltrion 181,000 UP 7,000
Huchems 16,950 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 96,800 DN 1,700
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,800 UP 1,700
