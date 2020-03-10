KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 61,500 UP 900
LOTTE Himart 19,850 0
GS 40,400 UP 1,850
CJ CGV 25,100 DN 100
HYUNDAILIVART 9,090 DN 40
LIG Nex1 25,200 0
Fila Holdings 34,700 UP 450
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 113,000 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,600 DN 300
HANWHA LIFE 1,365 DN 35
AMOREPACIFIC 167,000 UP 4,500
LF 12,450 0
FOOSUNG 7,410 UP 160
JW HOLDINGS 5,200 UP 50
SK Innovation 100,500 UP 1,400
DWS 22,650 UP 550
POONGSAN 20,400 UP 200
KBFinancialGroup 35,150 0
Hansae 12,450 DN 100
LG HAUSYS 43,600 UP 200
Youngone Corp 26,750 DN 500
KOLON IND 31,900 DN 350
HanmiPharm 279,000 UP 2,000
BNK Financial Group 5,440 DN 20
emart 112,000 DN 500
KOLMAR KOREA 41,450 UP 250
CUCKOO 93,400 DN 1,800
COSMAX 78,700 DN 1,800
MANDO 27,150 DN 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 496,000 UP 2,000
INNOCEAN 61,800 DN 100
Doosan Bobcat 26,850 DN 650
Netmarble 90,900 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S246500 DN4000
ORION 101,000 UP 4,200
BGF Retail 149,500 DN 4,500
SKCHEM 62,000 DN 2,100
HDC-OP 16,250 UP 400
HYOSUNG HEAVY 17,700 0
WooriFinancialGroup 8,500 DN 100
