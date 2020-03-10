S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 10, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 March 10, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.033 1.014 +1.9
3-year TB 1.082 1.038 +4.4
10-year TB 1.355 1.286 +6.9
2-year MSB 1.082 1.042 +4.0
3-year CB (AA-) 1.708 1.657 +5.1
91-day CD 1.400 1.400 0.0
