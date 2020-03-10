S. Korea reports 8 more African swine fever cases in wild boars
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- An environment agency said Tuesday it has found eight more wild boars infected with African swine fever (ASF) virus in areas near the inter-Korean border. The discoveries raised the number of wild boar infections in the country to 347.
The eight carcasses were found in the border city of Yeoncheon in Gyeonggi Province, north of Seoul, according to a research institute affiliated with the environment ministry.
South Korea confirmed its first-ever outbreak of the animal disease in September last year. Although no additional ASF cases on farms have been reported since early October, authorities continue to discover dead wild boars carrying the disease.
Different from other animal diseases, such as foot-and-mouth disease, which is airborne, African swine fever spreads through direct contact with infected animals or their remains, according to experts.
North Korea reported its first outbreak of ASF at a pig farm near its border with China in May last year, and all confirmed cases so far in South Korea have been reported in border areas.
As part of preventive measures, the authorities have culled about 400,000 pigs. Currently, no vaccines or cures exist.
(END)
-
1
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
4
Three BTS songs hit Billboard Hot 100, while band reclaims Artist 100
-
5
(LEAD) Three BTS songs hit Billboard Hot 100, while band reclaims Artist 100
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Offbeat approach, tech prowess characterize S. Korea's virus fight
-
3
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
4
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
2
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 7,500, but pace of new infections slows
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases slow to 2-week low, cluster infections still in focus