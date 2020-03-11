Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 06:55 March 11, 2020

SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- Is it emergency relief fund or populist policy? (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Slippers, vinyl gloves; new coronavirus in Seoul (Kookmin Daily)
-- 86 infected with new coronavirus in call center; they commuted from 23 locations of Seoul metropolitan area (Donga llbo)
-- 84 infected with new coronavirus in Seoul; concerns over spread throughout Seoul, Gyeonggi Province loom large (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Coronavirus-related financial subsidies; screening takes two months despite urgency (Segye Times)
-- Disbursement of subsidies for new coronavirus takes at least two months when stores are nearly going out of business (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul metropolitan area faces risks as at least 83 infected at call center (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- WHO says concern has become reality (Hankyoreh)
-- Red alert for Seoul metropolitan area over mass infections at call center (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Unprecedented 'double shock'; aftermath not measurable (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- U.S. seeks tax cut, Japan to release 18 tln won (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Seoul's biggest cluster of virus cases found (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea on edge over largest yet mass infections in Seoul (Korea Herald)
-- Japan's travel ban could impact Korean firms (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!