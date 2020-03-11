Korean-language dailies

-- Is it emergency relief fund or populist policy? (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Slippers, vinyl gloves; new coronavirus in Seoul (Kookmin Daily)

-- 86 infected with new coronavirus in call center; they commuted from 23 locations of Seoul metropolitan area (Donga llbo)

-- 84 infected with new coronavirus in Seoul; concerns over spread throughout Seoul, Gyeonggi Province loom large (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Coronavirus-related financial subsidies; screening takes two months despite urgency (Segye Times)

-- Disbursement of subsidies for new coronavirus takes at least two months when stores are nearly going out of business (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Seoul metropolitan area faces risks as at least 83 infected at call center (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- WHO says concern has become reality (Hankyoreh)

-- Red alert for Seoul metropolitan area over mass infections at call center (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Unprecedented 'double shock'; aftermath not measurable (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- U.S. seeks tax cut, Japan to release 18 tln won (Korea Economic Daily)

