(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 11)

The number of patients who have nothing to do with the church has been increasing daily, though not as explosively as among Shincheonji followers. In Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, about 2,000 COVID-19 patients still wait in their self-quarantined homes for hospital beds to be vacated. People across the country have difficulties buying face masks due to the government's failure to secure them proactively. Its self-praise is out of place.