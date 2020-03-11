Korea's jobless rate at 4.1 pct in February, 492,000 jobs created
All Headlines 08:13 March 11, 2020
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's jobless rate fell in February, and job additions came to 492,000, marking the third straight month of job creation of over 400,000, data showed Wednesday.
The unemployment rate fell 0.6 percentage point to 4.1 percent last month, and the number of employed people reached 26.83 million, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The unemployment rate for young adults -- those aged between 15 and 29 -- decreased to 9 percent last month from 9.5 percent tallied a year earlier.
