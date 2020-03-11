Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea's exports up 21.9 pct in first 10 days of March

All Headlines 09:00 March 11, 2020

SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose sharply from a year earlier in the first 10 days of March, customs data showed Wednesday.

The country's outbound shipments jumped 21.9 percent in the March 1-10 period from the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

The daily average, however, slipped 2.5 percent on-year.

This undated file photo shows containers carrying export goods in the southeastern city of Busan, South Korea's largest seaport. (Yonhap)

