Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:04 March 11, 2020

SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/-1 Sunny 0

Incheon 07/00 Sunny 0

Suwon 07/-1 Sunny 0

Cheongju 09/01 Sunny 0

Daejeon 10/00 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 09/-4 Sunny 0

Gangneung 12/03 Sunny 0

Jeonju 09/00 Sunny 0

Gwangju 10/02 Sunny 0

Jeju 11/07 Sunny 0

Daegu 11/02 Sunny 0

Busan 13/04 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!