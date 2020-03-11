Number of stock accounts passes 30 mln
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- The number of stock trading accounts in South Korea has been expanding steadily this year to surpass the 30-million mark, despite falling stock prices, data showed Wednesday.
The number of active stock accounts came to 30.02 million as of Friday, up from 29.36 million at the end of 2019, according to the data from the Korea Financial Investment Association and Statistics Korea.
It marks the first time that the country's number of active stock accounts has exceeded the 30-million level.
The figure has been on a steady rise since 2013. In particular, the number increased by more than 2 million in 2018 and 2019.
Growth in the number of stock trading accounts has been gaining ground this year, despite cratering stock prices sparked by the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus across the globe.
The number expanded by 208,000 in January and 343,000 in February, respectively, compared with an increase of 93,000 in December.
As of end-December, the number of stock accounts came to 29.36 million, passing South Korea's labor force of 28.09 million for the first time.
(END)
