Hyundai teases all-new Avante ahead of April launch
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, on Wednesday released a teaser for the all-new Avante compact ahead of its domestic launch next month.
The seventh-generation Avante adopts what Hyundai calls Sensuous Sportiness, which is defined by harmony among four fundamental elements in vehicle design -- proportion, architecture, styling and technology -- the company said in a statement.
"The new Avante will be unveiled on March 18 (U.S. time) in Los Angeles and launched in the United States later this year," a company spokesman said.
Hyundai has applied the new design language to the upgraded model of the sixth-generation Grandeur that was launched in November 2016, the new Sonata sedan launched in March last year and the all-electric concept Prophecy.
The company has sold nearly 14 million units of the Avante compact in global markets since its launch in 1990.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
4
(LEAD) Three BTS songs hit Billboard Hot 100, while band reclaims Artist 100
-
5
'Don't buy masks,' say some S. Koreans as supply crunch continues
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Offbeat approach, tech prowess characterize S. Korea's virus fight
-
3
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
4
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's new virus cases slow to 2-week low, cluster infections still in focus
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
4
S. Korea reports 90 cases of new coronavirus tied to Seoul call center
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases slow to 2-week low, cluster infections still in focus