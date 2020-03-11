Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) S. Korea reports 242 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 7,755

All Headlines 10:10 March 11, 2020
Medical staffers stoop amid the cold weather at a makeshift drive-thru clinic in Seoul on March 10, 2020, to check for coronavirus infections. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#coronavirus-additional cases
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!