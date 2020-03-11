SK Telecom establishes digital health care joint venture with local PEF
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's leading mobile carrier, said Wednesday it has established a digital health care joint venture with a local private equity fund (PEF) after spinning off its health care business unit.
Invites Healthcare Co. will aim to drive growth of the health care industry using its advanced information and communication technology (ICT), according to SK Telecom.
Newlake Alliance Management, a local private equity firm, will serve as the largest shareholder of the joint venture, while SK Telecom will be the second-largest share holder with a 43.4 percent stake, the company said.
SK Telecom said SCL Healthcare Group, a local health care giant, will also take part in the joint venture.
SK Telecom said the joint venture will focus on developing various ICT-based solutions for the health care market, including chronic disease management services.
Invites Healthcare will seek opportunities in overseas health care markets through partnerships and collaborations, according to SK Telecom, adding that the joint venture will take over SK Telecom's global health care partnerships in the Middle East and Asia.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
4
(LEAD) Three BTS songs hit Billboard Hot 100, while band reclaims Artist 100
-
5
'Don't buy masks,' say some S. Koreans as supply crunch continues
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Offbeat approach, tech prowess characterize S. Korea's virus fight
-
3
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
4
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's new virus cases slow to 2-week low, cluster infections still in focus
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
4
S. Korea reports 90 cases of new coronavirus tied to Seoul call center
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases slow to 2-week low, cluster infections still in focus