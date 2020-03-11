S. Korea to apply strict quarantine screening on arrivals from virus-hit Italy, Iran
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said on Wednesday that it will apply strict quarantine screening to entrants from COVID-19-hit Italy and Iran in addition to those arriving from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao.
Starting from midnight, passengers from the two countries grappling with spiking outbreaks of the novel coronavirus will be required to write a special quarantine report, answering questions about whether they have a fever or respiratory problems.
Since February, South Korea has been adopting enhanced quarantine measures against arrivals from China, Hong Kong and Macao as part of efforts to stem the inflow of the virus.
The enhanced quarantine measures came as Italy and Iran saw virus infections soar in recent few days. The two countries are only second and third to China, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, in reported cases.
Italy has reported more than 10,000 confirmed virus cases as of Wednesday with 631 deaths.
Iran is also struggling to contain further spread of COVID-19 -- its confirmed cases have exceeded 8,000 and its death toll is over 290.
Since its first case in late January, South Korea has reported a total of 7,755 infections, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
So far, 60 people, mostly elderly patients with underlying illnesses, have died here from the respiratory virus.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
4
(LEAD) Three BTS songs hit Billboard Hot 100, while band reclaims Artist 100
-
5
'Don't buy masks,' say some S. Koreans as supply crunch continues
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Offbeat approach, tech prowess characterize S. Korea's virus fight
-
3
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
4
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's new virus cases slow to 2-week low, cluster infections still in focus
-
3
S. Korea reports 242 new virus cases, total now at 7,755
-
4
S. Korea reports 90 cases of new coronavirus tied to Seoul call center
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise