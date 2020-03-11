KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,750 DN 1,950
SamsungF&MIns 179,000 DN 3,000
Kogas 25,150 DN 150
DB HiTek 22,950 DN 1,750
CJ 72,700 DN 3,700
Hanwha 19,300 DN 450
JWPHARMA 27,600 DN 1,000
SK hynix 85,500 DN 3,600
Youngpoong 521,000 DN 26,000
HyundaiEng&Const 31,750 DN 800
AmoreG 57,700 DN 3,500
HyundaiMtr 100,000 DN 2,000
KCC 164,000 DN 1,000
CJ LOGISTICS 136,500 DN 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 47,050 DN 950
ShinhanGroup 30,350 UP 200
HITEJINRO 27,450 DN 1,100
Yuhan 227,000 DN 6,000
SLCORP 13,350 DN 150
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,040 DN 170
POSCO 179,500 DN 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 64,900 DN 3,000
SAMSUNG SDS 166,500 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,900 DN 750
KUMHOTIRE 3,625 DN 30
DB INSURANCE 34,350 DN 650
SamsungElec 52,100 DN 2,500
NHIS 9,700 DN 250
SK Discovery 20,950 DN 750
LS 34,150 DN 1,150
GC Corp 115,500 DN 6,500
GS E&C 24,100 DN 600
AK Holdings 23,150 DN 950
LOTTE 29,050 DN 150
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 24,950 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 289,000 DN 4,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,090 DN 170
SKC 48,850 DN 1,450
KPIC 92,900 UP 800
NEXENTIRE 5,780 DN 140
