KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CHONGKUNDANG 83,100 DN 3,300
LotteFood 304,000 DN 6,000
ORION Holdings 14,200 DN 200
KISWire 15,850 DN 50
Daesang 17,800 DN 550
SKNetworks 5,090 DN 150
TaekwangInd 725,000 DN 13,000
DaelimInd 69,200 DN 1,300
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10800 UP50
KiaMtr 31,800 DN 150
HYUNDAI STEEL 22,150 DN 900
HankookShellOil 251,000 UP 500
DHICO 3,590 DN 980
SsangyongCement 4,960 DN 5
KAL 22,750 DN 800
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,695 DN 250
LG Corp. 65,300 DN 1,600
SsangyongMtr 1,710 DN 55
BoryungPharm 12,200 DN 200
L&L 11,550 DN 450
NamyangDairy 376,500 DN 8,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 32,600 DN 600
Shinsegae 251,000 DN 7,000
Nongshim 261,000 DN 1,500
SGBC 30,800 DN 400
Hyosung 67,800 DN 1,600
BukwangPharm 17,000 DN 1,900
ILJIN MATERIALS 41,900 DN 2,100
Binggrae 52,500 DN 300
GCH Corp 17,850 DN 550
LotteChilsung 102,500 DN 3,500
DOOSAN 46,350 DN 9,350
Donga Socio Holdings 82,400 DN 3,700
DWS 22,700 UP 50
LGInt 10,050 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 4,055 UP 55
SBC 9,820 DN 230
Hyundai M&F INS 19,300 UP 350
TONGYANG 1,235 DN 40
GS Retail 33,200 DN 900
