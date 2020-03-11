Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:41 March 11, 2020

Ottogi 487,000 DN 4,000
IlyangPharm 23,000 DN 300
DaeduckElec 8,540 DN 340
MERITZ SECU 3,440 DN 65
HtlShilla 82,000 DN 2,500
Hanmi Science 30,000 DN 1,200
SamsungElecMech 122,000 DN 6,500
Hanssem 62,500 DN 2,000
KSOE 95,500 DN 800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 16,250 DN 150
OCI 45,650 DN 1,850
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 41,250 DN 2,100
KorZinc 384,500 DN 8,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,420 0
SYC 35,550 DN 650
HyundaiMipoDock 32,900 0
IS DONGSEO 25,300 DN 1,500
S-Oil 62,500 UP 1,200
LG Innotek 120,500 DN 7,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 185,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI WIA 32,350 DN 1,200
KumhoPetrochem 62,300 UP 500
Mobis 187,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,500 DN 850
HDC HOLDINGS 9,090 DN 170
S-1 85,900 UP 400
Hanchem 91,000 DN 1,800
UNID 35,600 DN 600
KEPCO 20,800 DN 1,200
SamsungSecu 33,100 DN 450
SKTelecom 217,500 DN 1,000
S&T MOTIV 34,100 DN 750
HyundaiElev 55,400 DN 200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,800 DN 1,250
Hanon Systems 10,500 DN 50
SK 175,000 DN 5,500
DAEKYO 4,370 DN 180
GKL 16,350 DN 400
Handsome 22,450 DN 650
COWAY 69,700 DN 1,000
(MORE)

