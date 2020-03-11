KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Ottogi 487,000 DN 4,000
IlyangPharm 23,000 DN 300
DaeduckElec 8,540 DN 340
MERITZ SECU 3,440 DN 65
HtlShilla 82,000 DN 2,500
Hanmi Science 30,000 DN 1,200
SamsungElecMech 122,000 DN 6,500
Hanssem 62,500 DN 2,000
KSOE 95,500 DN 800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 16,250 DN 150
OCI 45,650 DN 1,850
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 41,250 DN 2,100
KorZinc 384,500 DN 8,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,420 0
SYC 35,550 DN 650
HyundaiMipoDock 32,900 0
IS DONGSEO 25,300 DN 1,500
S-Oil 62,500 UP 1,200
LG Innotek 120,500 DN 7,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 185,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI WIA 32,350 DN 1,200
KumhoPetrochem 62,300 UP 500
Mobis 187,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,500 DN 850
HDC HOLDINGS 9,090 DN 170
S-1 85,900 UP 400
Hanchem 91,000 DN 1,800
UNID 35,600 DN 600
KEPCO 20,800 DN 1,200
SamsungSecu 33,100 DN 450
SKTelecom 217,500 DN 1,000
S&T MOTIV 34,100 DN 750
HyundaiElev 55,400 DN 200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,800 DN 1,250
Hanon Systems 10,500 DN 50
SK 175,000 DN 5,500
DAEKYO 4,370 DN 180
GKL 16,350 DN 400
Handsome 22,450 DN 650
COWAY 69,700 DN 1,000
(MORE)
-
1
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
4
Seoul to further boost content, 'hallyu' in 2020 after BTS, 'Parasite' win big
-
5
Despite virus fears, flexible working still elusive option for some workers
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Offbeat approach, tech prowess characterize S. Korea's virus fight
-
3
Koreans experience mounting psychological harm from coronavirus outbreak
-
4
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
5
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
1
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
2
S. Korea reports 242 new virus cases, total now at 7,755
-
3
S. Korea reports 90 cases of new coronavirus tied to Seoul call center
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's new virus cases slow to 2-week low, cluster infections still in focus
-
5
(3rd LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise