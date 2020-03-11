KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,400 DN 600
IBK 8,420 UP 10
KorElecTerm 29,650 DN 1,250
NamhaeChem 6,710 DN 190
DONGSUH 15,900 DN 250
BGF 4,450 DN 65
SamsungEng 12,550 DN 350
SAMSUNG C&T 101,500 DN 2,500
PanOcean 3,765 UP 20
SAMSUNG CARD 33,650 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 18,200 DN 750
KT 22,850 DN 600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL200500 DN1000
LG Uplus 12,850 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 50,200 DN 600
KT&G 82,200 DN 100
LG Display 12,950 DN 50
Kangwonland 23,050 DN 350
NAVER 170,000 DN 2,000
Kakao 169,000 DN 4,000
NCsoft 666,000 DN 10,000
DSME 19,950 DN 550
DSINFRA 3,715 DN 170
DWEC 3,790 DN 70
Donga ST 87,400 DN 3,400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,600 DN 250
CJ CheilJedang 246,000 DN 3,500
DongwonF&B 193,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 32,150 DN 150
LGH&H 1,218,000 DN 37,000
LGCHEM 365,000 DN 8,500
KEPCO E&C 17,200 DN 700
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 71,400 DN 600
HALLA HOLDINGS 31,450 DN 950
HYUNDAI ROTEM 12,500 DN 550
LGELECTRONICS 59,000 DN 1,000
Celltrion 175,000 DN 6,000
Huchems 16,800 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 91,800 DN 5,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 69,800 DN 1,000
(MORE)
-
1
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
4
Seoul to further boost content, 'hallyu' in 2020 after BTS, 'Parasite' win big
-
5
Despite virus fears, flexible working still elusive option for some workers
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Offbeat approach, tech prowess characterize S. Korea's virus fight
-
3
Koreans experience mounting psychological harm from coronavirus outbreak
-
4
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
5
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
1
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
2
S. Korea reports 242 new virus cases, total now at 7,755
-
3
S. Korea reports 90 cases of new coronavirus tied to Seoul call center
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's new virus cases slow to 2-week low, cluster infections still in focus
-
5
(3rd LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise