KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 60,900 DN 600
LOTTE Himart 19,400 DN 450
GS 40,150 DN 250
CJ CGV 24,200 DN 900
HYUNDAILIVART 8,760 DN 330
LIG Nex1 24,600 DN 600
Fila Holdings 34,600 DN 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 112,000 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,350 DN 250
HANWHA LIFE 1,285 DN 80
AMOREPACIFIC 159,000 DN 8,000
LF 12,150 DN 300
FOOSUNG 7,060 DN 350
JW HOLDINGS 5,010 DN 190
SK Innovation 98,000 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 20,000 DN 400
KBFinancialGroup 35,300 UP 150
Hansae 12,150 DN 300
LG HAUSYS 41,450 DN 2,150
Youngone Corp 26,250 DN 500
KOLON IND 30,900 DN 1,000
HanmiPharm 270,500 DN 8,500
BNK Financial Group 5,450 UP 10
emart 114,000 UP 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY237 50 UP250
KOLMAR KOREA 40,250 DN 1,200
CUCKOO 94,700 UP 1,300
COSMAX 73,900 DN 4,800
MANDO 26,350 DN 800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 484,000 DN 12,000
INNOCEAN 61,200 DN 600
Doosan Bobcat 25,350 DN 1,500
Netmarble 88,600 DN 2,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S246000 DN500
ORION 98,800 DN 2,200
BGF Retail 149,500 0
SKCHEM 59,900 DN 2,100
HDC-OP 15,650 DN 600
HYOSUNG HEAVY 17,050 DN 650
WooriFinancialGroup 8,570 UP 70
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
Seoul to further boost content, 'hallyu' in 2020 after BTS, 'Parasite' win big
Despite virus fears, flexible working still elusive option for some workers
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
(Yonhap Feature) Offbeat approach, tech prowess characterize S. Korea's virus fight
Koreans experience mounting psychological harm from coronavirus outbreak
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
S. Korea reports 242 new virus cases, total now at 7,755
S. Korea reports 90 cases of new coronavirus tied to Seoul call center
(5th LD) S. Korea's new virus cases slow to 2-week low, cluster infections still in focus
(3rd LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise