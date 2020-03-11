Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Gyeonggi Province to ban events at religious facilities that breach virus guidelines

All Headlines 17:20 March 11, 2020

SUWON, South Korea, March 11 (Yonhap) -- Gyeonggi Province plans to ban events at religious facilities that fail to follow virus prevention guidelines provided by the province, its governor said Wednesday.

Gov. Lee Jae-myung told reporters that the measure will go into effect starting March 22 under an emergency administrative order.

Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul, has a population of 14 million. A total of 175 COVID-19 infections had been reported here as of Tuesday midnight.

This photo, provided by the Gyeonggi Province office, shows Gov. Lee Jae-myung speaking at a press conference in Suwon, south of Seoul, on March 6, 2020. (Yonhap)


Keywords
#coronavirus #Gyeonggi Province
