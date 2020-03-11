S. Korea widens travel advisory for Italy amid coronavirus concerns
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Wednesday expanded its travel advisory for Italy due to coronavirus concerns.
The foreign ministry issued a "blue" advisory for the whole of the country, except for its five northern and central regions that have already been subject to a higher-level alert.
The "blue" advisory, the lowest in the four-level alert system, calls for travelers' caution.
For the five regions hit hardest by the COVID-19 -- Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Piedmont and Marche -- the ministry has issued a "yellow" advisory, the third highest level that calls for travel restraint.
"As COVID-19 is spreading across Italy with restrictions on movement, we have issued this additional advisory in consideration of the concerns about the possibility of our citizens' exposure to infection," the ministry said in a press release.
The ministry said it would continue to review whether to alter the travel advisory level depending on the situations in Italy.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
4
Seoul to further boost content, 'hallyu' in 2020 after BTS, 'Parasite' win big
-
5
Despite virus fears, flexible working still elusive option for some workers
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Offbeat approach, tech prowess characterize S. Korea's virus fight
-
3
Koreans experience mounting psychological harm from coronavirus outbreak
-
4
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
5
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
1
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
2
S. Korea reports 242 new virus cases, total now at 7,755
-
3
S. Korea reports 90 cases of new coronavirus tied to Seoul call center
-
4
(3rd LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
5
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise