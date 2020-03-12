(LEAD) Trump says U.S. may reevaluate travel warning on S. Korea
All Headlines 10:15 March 12, 2020
(ATTN: CHANGES headline)
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, March 11 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his administration may reevaluate the U.S. travel warning on South Korea as the coronavirus situation in the country improves.
Trump made the remark during an address to the nation held at the White House, after announcing a ban on travel from Europe, except Britain, to the United States for 30 days starting Friday.

