Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Trump says U.S. may reevaluate travel warning on S. Korea

All Headlines 10:15 March 12, 2020

(ATTN: CHANGES headline)
By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his administration may reevaluate the U.S. travel warning on South Korea as the coronavirus situation in the country improves.

Trump made the remark during an address to the nation held at the White House, after announcing a ban on travel from Europe, except Britain, to the United States for 30 days starting Friday.

This UPI photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump at a meeting with bankers on the COVID-19 response at the White House in Washington on March 11, 2020. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Trump #coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!