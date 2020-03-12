Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin to face minor leaguers in next spring outing

Montoyo also reasoned that pitching against minor leaguers will allow Ryu to manage his workload better. The 32-year-old left-hander has been building up his pitch count and innings in preparation for his near-certain Opening Day assignment on March 26. He is known for sticking to a unique set of routines, and the Blue Jays, which made him the highest-paid pitcher in team history with a four-year, US$80 million contract in December, are willing to give him as much leeway as he needs.