Thursday's weather forecast

March 12, 2020

SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/01 Sunny 30

Incheon 11/03 Cloudy 30

Suwon 14/-1 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 15/-1 Sunny 10

Daejeon 15/-1 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 13/-3 Sunny 30

Gangneung 17/05 Sunny 0

Jeonju 16/-1 Sunny 10

Gwangju 16/00 Sunny 10

Jeju 15/04 Cloudy 20

Daegu 16/00 Sunny 10

Busan 15/03 Cloudy 20

