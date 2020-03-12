Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) S. Korea reports 114 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 7,869

All Headlines 10:13 March 12, 2020
A health worker sterilizes a call center run by the Gyeonggi Province government in Suwon, south of Seoul, on March 11, 2020, after nearly 100 people linked to a call center in Seoul were diagnosed with the new coronavirus. (Yonhap)


