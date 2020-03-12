PM warns about potential 'super transmission' of coronavirus in metropolitan areas
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's prime minister voiced concerns about potential "super transmissions" of the new coronavirus in Seoul and its adjacent areas Thursday, calling for strengthened quarantine efforts.
The number of COVID-19 cases linked to a Seoul call center has reached at least 100 as the biggest cluster infection in the capital and its surrounding metropolitan areas, home to some 2.5 million people.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun expressed concerns about potential "super transmissions" of the virus in Seoul and its neighboring areas, where about half the country's population live.
"We need to focus on quarantine capabilities to prevent the occurrence of cluster infections and curb the spread of the outbreak," Chung said at a pan-government meeting on the new coronavirus.
He called for "swift and bold" actions by the central and local governments and the medical sector to contain the spread of the epidemic.
South Korea has reported a caseload of 7,755 since the outbreak began on Jan. 20 here. Nearly 90 percent of the infections were reported in the southeastern city of Daegu and neighboring North Gyeongsang Province.
The World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the COVID-19 crisis is a pandemic.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
4
Despite virus fears, flexible working still elusive option for some workers
-
5
(LEAD) Despite virus fears, flexible working still elusive option for some workers
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Offbeat approach, tech prowess characterize S. Korea's virus fight
-
3
Koreans experience mounting psychological harm from coronavirus outbreak
-
4
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
5
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
1
S. Korea reports 242 new virus cases, total now at 7,755
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases rebound amid cluster infection in Seoul
-
3
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea's virus cases rebound amid cluster infection in Seoul
-
5
(3rd LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise