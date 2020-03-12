Baseball league asks police to investigate graft allegations against ex-club CEO, umpire
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean professional baseball league asked police Thursday to investigate graft charges against a former team president and two league officials.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) is alleging the former club CEO, one umpire and one official scorer played golf on several occasions during regular seasons between 2016 and 2017. The KBO believes these meetings were inappropriate actions that could influence games' outcomes, and Suseo Police in southeastern Seoul will handle the case.
Sources told Yonhap News Agency that the KBO received multiple anonymous tips regarding their golf outings. The league has been investigating the case since December.
Under South Korea's sports promotion act, team employees or executives and officials in professional leagues must not receive, demand or promise to accept improper solicitation in connection with their sports.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
