Top court confirms conviction of ex-teacher in exam cheating case
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court's three-year sentence for a former high school teacher charged with leaking exam papers to his two daughters.
The 55-year-old former teacher of Seoul's Sookmyung Girls' High School was arrested and indicted two years ago on charges of obstructing school business by providing exam questions and answers to his second-year twin daughters, who attended the same school, five times between June 2017 and July 2018.
The cheating had apparently helped the two daughters attain top rankings -- results achieved in far too short a time considering their previous ranks: 59th and 121st.
The former teacher, surnamed Hyun, has persistently denied the charges, insisting his daughters were hardworking students.
He had drawn a sentence of three and a half years from a Seoul district court, but the appeals division of the Seoul Central District Court last year reduced his jail term to three years.
The top court, confirming Hyun's conviction, said there is no fault in the appellate court's ruling against him.
The lower courts had confirmed that the two students took exams using the leaked papers.
Meanwhile, Hyun's two daughters were expelled from their school and have been indicted, without physical detention, for obstruction of business, and their trial is now under way at the Seoul Central District Court.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
4
Despite virus fears, flexible working still elusive option for some workers
-
5
(LEAD) Despite virus fears, flexible working still elusive option for some workers
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Offbeat approach, tech prowess characterize S. Korea's virus fight
-
3
Koreans experience mounting psychological harm from coronavirus outbreak
-
4
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
5
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
1
S. Korea reports 242 new virus cases, total now at 7,755
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases rebound amid cluster infection in Seoul
-
3
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea's virus cases rebound amid cluster infection in Seoul
-
5
(3rd LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise