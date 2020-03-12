Bold, swift stimulus measures may cap foreigners' stock sell-off
By Chung Joo-won
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- A bold and swift set of stimulus measures to cushion the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus may work to limit foreign investors' continued massive sell-off of South Korean stocks, analysts here said Thursday.
Foreign investors have been net sellers since March 5 amid worsening economic projections at home and globally, pummeled by the spread of the new coronavirus around the globe.
Offshore investors have net sold some 4.6 trillion won (US$3.81 billion) worth of South Korean stocks for six straight sessions. They sold a net 1.3 trillion won on Monday alone, the largest amount on record.
From Jan. 17 to March 12, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) crashed 18.5 percent to close at 1,834.33 points.
Since the country's first confirmed case of COVID-19 infection on Jan. 20, foreigners have net sold a whopping 10.3 trillion won worth of local stocks.
"South Korea has a high dependency on exports and therefore foreign investors tend to follow global economic leads," Kiwoom Securities Co. analyst Suh Sang-young said.
"The European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee may come up with some (rate) policy measures in the coming weeks, which may serve as a catalyst for foreign investors to scale back their selling binge," he added.
Tumbling oil prices, triggered by shrinking global demand, are also sapping investor sentiment.
"The new coronavirus and the energy industry risks are the perfect storm for the global economy as well as the Korean economy," Meritz Securities Co. analyst Ha In-hwan said.
"Further monetary easing around the globe may temporarily reduce the new coronavirus impact, yet a turnover in foreigners' investment appetite requires a more direct stimulus package," he added.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) hinted at a key rate cut earlier in the day, only two weeks after revising down the country's growth forecast to 2.1 percent from 2.3 percent. The coronavirus crisis is likely to be larger and last longer than other respiratory diseases, it said.
Market expectations for a rate cut grew sharply last week when the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered an unexpected rate cut in its first emergency meeting in over a decade, slashing its own base rate by a half percentage point to a range of 1 to 1.25 percent.
In its latest rate-setting meeting on Feb. 27, the BOK held the key rate steady at a record low of 1.25 percent, insisting industry-specific support measures may be more effective to address difficulties created by the virus outbreak at least for now.
Last week, South Korea proposed an extra budget plan of 11.7 trillion won to help fight the virus and mitigate the economic fallout.
The National Assembly will assess the bill during the current extraordinary parliamentary session, slated to end on Tuesday.
The market rout came amid hopes that Asia's fourth-largest economy will grow 2.3 percent this year, rebounding from last year's 2 percent expansion, aided by a rise in chip prices and recovering exports.
But such a rosy outlook is eclipsed by growing uncertainties stemming from the spread of the novel virus.
South Korea's exports had dipped for 14 consecutive months before posting a 4.5 percent on-year increase last month, due partly to a lengthy trade dispute between the United States and China, the world's largest importers of South Korean goods.
But in the face of growing headwinds coming from COVID-19, many investment banks have been in a rush to trim their own growth outlooks for the South Korean economy.
S&P Global Ratings marked down Korea's growth outlook projection to 1.1 percent, following its downward revision from 2.1 percent to 1.6 percent.
Moody's Investors Service also reduced its earlier projection for the South Korean economy to 1.4 percent from the previous 1.9 percent.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
4
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
5
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
1
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Offbeat approach, tech prowess characterize S. Korea's virus fight
-
3
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
4
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases rebound amid cluster infection in Seoul
-
2
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases rebound amid cluster infection in Seoul
-
4
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections