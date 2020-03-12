(3rd LD) S. Korea unveils virus prevention guidelines for confined workplaces
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday unveiled virus prevention guidelines for confined workplaces and public-use facilities to stem cluster infections of the novel coronavirus following a massive group transmission at a call center in Seoul.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it will distribute the guidelines to those whose businesses involve people being in enclosed spaces, such as internet cafes, karaoke rooms and fitness centers, which raise the risk of group transmissions of COVID-19.
The guidelines call for business operators to set up a prevention system to better protect their workers and customers from the contagious disease.
Under the guidelines, business owners are recommended to designate managers dedicated to quarantine activities and set up an emergency contact list with local health authorities. They are also advised to conduct fever checks on employees twice a day.
The KCDC also urged companies to actively adopt remote working, stagger commuting hours and increase the distance between workers in the workplace.
The guidelines come after a massive group transmission was reported at a call center in southwestern Seoul, where workers apparently worked in packed offices. So far, 105 COVID-19 cases have been found to be linked to the call center.
"Managing business sites that are vulnerable to new coronavirus infections has become an urgent task," said Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health ministry official who is in charge of quarantine work. "With the guidelines, business owners should put in place prevention measures depending on their working conditions."
After the call center case rang warning bells about enclosed spaces increasing the chances of viral outbreaks, South Korean experts have called on the government to come up with toughened quarantine measures.
"In the Seoul metropolitan area, there are already quite a number of cases whose infection routes are unknown," said Kim Woo-joo, a professor of infectious medicine at Korea University Guro Hospital. "If people stay in a confined space for a long time, it could lead to group transmission, and the call center group transmission is an example of the worst-case scenario becoming a reality."
Some municipal governments hinted that they may even consider shutting down such public-use facilities to prevent small cluster infections.
Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said Wednesday the city has recommended owners of karaoke rooms and internet cafes to suspend operations and is considering issuing administrative orders for the temporary shutdown of such facilities.
Large companies in South Korea toughened their quarantine measures on workplaces with confined spaces even before the government guidelines were released.
SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest mobile carrier, said 1,500 workers at its call centers who applied for remote working will work from home starting Thursday. For those who have to work at offices, the company widened the distance between each seat so as to reduce the risk of transmission.
LG Electronics Inc. also allowed its call center workers to work from home. The move impacts 800 workers employed at the company's six call centers nationwide.
Samsung Electronics Service Co., a maintenance service unit of Samsung Electronics Co., has reported virus-infected workers at its call center in Daegu, the epicenter of South Korea's virus outbreak, and closed the facility on Feb. 27.
The company originally planned to reopen the call center on Friday but decided to push it back until the end of this month following a request from the Daegu city government. Samsung Electronics Service said it will adopt a remote working system and allow its call center workers to take paid leave on a rotational basis to create a healthy office environment.
Infectious disease experts said it is a positive development that the government is coming up with guidelines for confined spaces at work but urged the authorities to first establish a system to monitor whether companies' prevention measures are properly working.
"There should be a system that makes companies report the health conditions of their employees daily to health authorities," said Jung Ki-suck, a doctor at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital and former head of the KCDC. "Making recommendations will not work."
Doctors emphasized that the best way to prevent group transmission in work premises begins with personal hygiene, because in reality, it is difficult to block people having conversations.
"The best way to prevent the virus infection is to wear masks even in offices and wash your hands frequently," said Uhm Joong-shik, a doctor at Gachon University Gil Medical Center in Incheon, just west of Seoul.
