Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The number of new coronavirus infections linked to a call center in southwestern Seoul has reached 102 cases, the capital's mayor said Thursday, amid rising concerns over possible mass transmission in the metropolitan area.
Among the cases, Seoul accounted for the highest number of infections with 71 patients, followed by 17 in Incheon, west of Seoul, and 14 in Gyeonggi Province, according to Mayor Park Won-soon.
The figures come after screening tests on 207 employees who worked on the 11th floor of the building in the Sindorim neighborhood, as well as 553 employees who worked on the seventh to ninth floors of the building, as well as their families.
It also includes the screening results of around 200 residents who live on the 13th to 19th floors of the building. None of the residents who lived in the top seven floors tested positive, Park said.
According to government figures from midnight Wednesday, South Korea has reported 7,869 infections since its first confirmed case on Jan. 20.
Cases in Seoul rose to 212, up 19 cases from the previous day, but slowed from the previous day when 52 new cases were reported, according to the data by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
