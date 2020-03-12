Seoul man acquitted over cyber threat against Obama
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday approved a lower court's not guilty verdict for a South Korean man accused of posting threatening messages on the White House website in 2015.
The 38-year-old man, identified only as Lee, was indicted in 2015 on charges of posting two separate messages indicating an attempt to harm then-U.S. President Barack Obama's family and kill the U.S. ambassador to South Korea, using internet access from his home in Seoul.
The Seoul Central District Court sentenced Lee to one and a half years in jail for attempted intimidation in November 2016. He was released on bail in May 2017.
But the same court's appellate division found him not guilty in 2019, saying all of the evidence collected and submitted by investigators was invalid due to procedural problems in the course of executing a search and seizure warrant.
The appellate court said the investigative authorities had not abided by relevant laws and principles and failed to fully protect his legal rights.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
4
Despite virus fears, flexible working still elusive option for some workers
-
5
(LEAD) Despite virus fears, flexible working still elusive option for some workers
-
1
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Offbeat approach, tech prowess characterize S. Korea's virus fight
-
4
Koreans experience mounting psychological harm from coronavirus outbreak
-
5
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases rebound amid cluster infection in Seoul
-
2
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
4
(3rd LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea's virus cases rebound amid cluster infection in Seoul