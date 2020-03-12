Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections
(ATTN: ADDS details throughout; UPDATES first three paras, headline)
SEOUL -- South Korea recorded another drop in its daily new infections Thursday as massive testing of a religious sect's followers in the southeastern city of Daegu, the epicenter of the new coronavirus here, is nearing an end, but concerns are lingering over cluster infections in Seoul and its neighboring areas.
The 114 new cases of the coronavirus, which were detected Wednesday and marked the lowest number of daily infections in more than two weeks, brought the nation's total infections to 7,869.
----------------
123 countries, territories restricting entry from S. Korea over coronavirus concerns
SEOUL -- A total of 123 countries and territories were restricting entry or enforcing tougher quarantine measures for people from South Korea over coronavirus concerns on Thursday, the foreign ministry said.
As of 10 a.m., 47 countries and territories were planning to impose or enforcing an entry ban on people who have been in Korea at least in the past two weeks.
----------------
(2nd LD) Trump says U.S. may reevaluate travel warning on S. Korea
(ATTN: ADDS details, RESTORES previous content from 3rd para; ADDS photo)
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his administration may reevaluate the U.S. travel warning on South Korea as the coronavirus situation in the country improves.
Trump made the remark during an address to the nation held at the White House, after announcing a ban on travel from Europe, except the United Kingdom, to the United States for 30 days starting Friday at midnight.
----------------
Virus patients reported after trips to Europe, authorities on alert for imported cases
SEOUL -- Several new coronavirus patients have been reported in South Korea after their trips to European nations, particularly virus-hit Italy, and health authorities said Thursday that they are raising guard against further imported virus cases.
The country reported 114 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the nation's total infections to 7,869, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. So far, 66 people, mostly elderly patients with underlying illnesses, have died.
----------------
(LEAD) Coronavirus cases at gov't complex spark worries over cluster infection
SEOUL -- Two more public servants working at South Korea's main government complex have been infected with the new coronavirus, officials said Thursday, increasing the number of cases there to nine.
A new COVID-19 case was reported from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries based in the main government building in the administrative city of Sejong, 130 kilometers south of Seoul.
----------------
10 mln N. Koreans in urgent need of food assistance: U.N. report
SEOUL -- About 10 million people in North Korea are in urgent need of food assistance as the country's farming has apparently been affected by yearslong "dry" and "irregular" climate patterns, according to a U.N. report.
"Dry weather persisted throughout the first half of 2019 in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea after two consecutive years of dry conditions and irregular weather patterns," the World Meteorological Organization said in the report, using North Korea's official name.
(END)
-
1
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
4
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
5
Despite virus fears, flexible working still elusive option for some workers
-
1
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Offbeat approach, tech prowess characterize S. Korea's virus fight
-
4
Koreans experience mounting psychological harm from coronavirus outbreak
-
5
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases rebound amid cluster infection in Seoul
-
2
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea's virus cases rebound amid cluster infection in Seoul
-
5
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases rebound amid cluster infection in Seoul