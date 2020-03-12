Hyundai Steel says no U.S. antidumping duty on its steel products
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Steel Co., South Korea's No. 2 steelmaker, said Thursday that the United States has decided not to impose an antidumping duty on its corrosion-resistant steel products.
The U.S. Department of Commerce made the final determination on Wednesday (local time) in its annual review of the case, according to Hyundai Steel.
The move came after the U.S. launched an investigation into the sale of corrosion-resistant steel products from South Korea between July 2017 and June 2018.
Hyundai Steel shipped 105,000 tons of corrosion-resistant steel products to the United States during the cited period.
Corrosion-resistant steel is used in car manufacturing and construction.
