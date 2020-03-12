KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 483,000 DN 1,000
INNOCEAN 58,300 DN 2,900
KEPCO 20,550 DN 250
ORION 96,600 DN 2,200
COSMAX 67,900 DN 6,000
SamsungSecu 32,250 DN 850
MANDO 24,300 DN 2,050
KT 22,000 DN 850
Doosan Bobcat 24,300 DN 1,050
Netmarble 87,000 DN 1,600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S230000 DN16000
CJ 68,800 DN 3,900
Hanon Systems 9,540 DN 960
SK 164,000 DN 11,000
NCsoft 641,000 DN 25,000
Youngpoong 502,000 DN 19,000
Hanssem 58,200 DN 4,300
HALLA HOLDINGS 30,150 DN 1,300
KOLMAR KOREA 37,400 DN 2,850
HYUNDAI ROTEM 11,350 DN 1,150
S&T MOTIV 32,250 DN 1,850
SKTelecom 211,500 DN 6,000
LGELECTRONICS 55,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 66,500 DN 4,900
Celltrion 172,500 DN 2,500
Huchems 16,450 DN 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 84,000 DN 7,800
HYUNDAIDEPTST 67,300 DN 2,500
KIH 57,000 DN 3,900
LOTTE Himart 18,000 DN 1,400
Hansae 11,250 DN 900
Youngone Corp 24,700 DN 1,550
BNK Financial Group 5,090 DN 360
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 44,050 DN 3,000
ShinhanGroup 29,100 DN 1,250
HITEJINRO 26,400 DN 1,050
Yuhan 214,000 DN 13,000
SLCORP 12,650 DN 700
DOOSAN 42,050 DN 4,300
LotteFood 296,500 DN 7,500
