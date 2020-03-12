KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
emart 111,000 DN 3,000
SK hynix 82,800 DN 2,700
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY223 50 DN1400
KiaMtr 30,500 DN 1,300
CJ LOGISTICS 132,000 DN 4,500
HanmiPharm 259,500 DN 11,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,540 DN 500
CJ CGV 22,550 DN 1,650
GCH Corp 17,100 DN 750
DB INSURANCE 32,500 DN 1,850
SamsungElec 50,800 DN 1,300
NHIS 9,170 DN 530
SK Discovery 19,500 DN 1,450
GS 38,100 DN 2,050
LS 32,150 DN 2,000
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 39,000 DN 2,250
BukwangPharm 15,800 DN 1,200
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,450 DN 2,450
WooriFinancialGroup 8,220 DN 350
LIG Nex1 22,750 DN 1,850
GS E&C 22,150 DN 1,950
HYUNDAILIVART 7,990 DN 770
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 23,150 DN 1,800
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 280,000 DN 9,000
Fila Holdings 32,450 DN 2,150
KPIC 86,000 DN 6,900
LG Corp. 62,400 DN 2,900
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,800 DN 290
SKC 45,850 DN 3,000
KBFinancialGroup 33,450 DN 1,850
DHICO 3,275 DN 315
LG HAUSYS 38,300 DN 3,150
L&L 10,550 DN 1,000
BoryungPharm 11,200 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 18,750 DN 1,250
NEXENTIRE 5,400 DN 380
CHONGKUNDANG 80,500 DN 2,600
Donga ST 82,400 DN 5,000
DWEC 3,520 DN 270
DSINFRA 3,440 DN 275
(MORE)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
4
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
5
(LEAD) Despite virus fears, flexible working still elusive option for some workers
-
1
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Offbeat approach, tech prowess characterize S. Korea's virus fight
-
4
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
5
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases rebound amid cluster infection in Seoul
-
2
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases rebound amid cluster infection in Seoul
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea's virus cases rebound amid cluster infection in Seoul