KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HyundaiEng&Const 29,700 DN 2,050
SYC 33,950 DN 1,600
SamsungHvyInd 4,980 DN 440
Hanwha 18,050 DN 1,250
DB HiTek 22,150 DN 800
JWPHARMA 25,750 DN 1,850
LGInt 9,350 DN 700
GKL 15,450 DN 900
DAEKYO 4,185 DN 185
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 14,600 DN 1,650
TaekwangInd 695,000 DN 30,000
DWS 21,400 DN 1,300
BGF Retail 142,000 DN 7,500
SKCHEM 57,000 DN 2,900
TONGYANG 1,120 DN 115
HDC-OP 14,750 DN 900
HYOSUNG HEAVY 15,700 DN 1,350
KumhoPetrochem 57,600 DN 4,700
FOOSUNG 6,460 DN 600
JW HOLDINGS 4,660 DN 350
SK Innovation 92,400 DN 5,600
CJ CheilJedang 235,000 DN 11,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 12,650 DN 950
HANWHA LIFE 1,225 DN 60
DongkukStlMill 3,885 DN 170
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10150 DN650
LF 11,500 DN 650
SBC 9,070 DN 750
Hyundai M&F INS 18,850 DN 450
Donga Socio Holdings 79,800 DN 2,600
SPC SAMLIP 61,900 DN 3,000
SAMSUNG SDS 158,000 DN 8,500
KUMHOTIRE 3,420 DN 205
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,500 DN 1,400
Daesang 16,700 DN 1,100
SKNetworks 4,910 DN 180
KISWire 15,000 DN 850
NamyangDairy 375,000 DN 1,500
KCC 153,500 DN 10,500
AmoreG 55,100 DN 2,600
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
(LEAD) Despite virus fears, flexible working still elusive option for some workers
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
(Yonhap Feature) Offbeat approach, tech prowess characterize S. Korea's virus fight
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
