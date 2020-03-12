KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HyundaiMtr 95,000 DN 5,000
NAVER 166,500 DN 3,500
POSCO 178,000 DN 1,500
HankookShellOil 240,000 DN 11,000
CUCKOO 89,000 DN 5,700
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,700 DN 2,050
SamsungF&MIns 175,000 DN 4,000
Kogas 23,850 DN 1,300
SsangyongCement 4,820 DN 140
ORION Holdings 13,500 DN 700
KAL 21,700 DN 1,050
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,375 DN 320
DONGSUH 15,750 DN 150
SsangyongMtr 1,575 DN 135
KOLON IND 29,350 DN 1,550
KorElecTerm 28,300 DN 1,350
LOTTE Fine Chem 30,900 DN 1,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 20,400 DN 1,750
Shinsegae 241,500 DN 9,500
KEPCO E&C 16,250 DN 950
Nongshim 256,500 DN 4,500
AK Holdings 21,300 DN 1,850
LOTTE 27,150 DN 1,900
Hyosung 65,800 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 108,000 DN 4,000
GC Corp 110,000 DN 5,500
Binggrae 51,300 DN 1,200
LotteChilsung 98,500 DN 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 24,950 DN 2,400
AMOREPACIFIC 155,000 DN 4,000
GS Retail 32,000 DN 1,200
Ottogi 465,000 DN 22,000
IlyangPharm 22,300 DN 700
DaeduckElec 8,030 DN 510
MERITZ SECU 3,255 DN 185
HtlShilla 79,000 DN 3,000
Hanmi Science 27,700 DN 2,300
SamsungElecMech 113,500 DN 8,500
KSOE 89,100 DN 6,400
OCI 41,250 DN 4,400
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
(LEAD) Despite virus fears, flexible working still elusive option for some workers
(Yonhap Feature) Offbeat approach, tech prowess characterize S. Korea's virus fight
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
