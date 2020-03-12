KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KorZinc 379,500 DN 5,000
HyundaiMipoDock 30,350 DN 2,550
IS DONGSEO 24,200 DN 1,100
S-Oil 59,000 DN 3,500
LG Innotek 113,000 DN 7,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,000 DN 10,000
HYUNDAI WIA 30,050 DN 2,300
Mobis 180,000 DN 7,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 23,850 DN 1,650
HDC HOLDINGS 8,510 DN 580
S-1 82,900 DN 3,000
Hanchem 87,200 DN 3,800
UNID 34,450 DN 1,150
HyundaiElev 51,500 DN 3,900
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 23,100 DN 1,700
Handsome 21,550 DN 900
COWAY 69,100 DN 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 82,000 DN 7,400
IBK 7,910 DN 510
NamhaeChem 6,160 DN 550
SGBC 29,200 DN 1,600
BGF 4,115 DN 335
SamsungEng 11,900 DN 650
SAMSUNG C&T 97,300 DN 4,200
PanOcean 3,610 DN 155
SAMSUNG CARD 32,600 DN 1,050
CheilWorldwide 17,450 DN 750
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL191500 DN9000
LG Uplus 12,350 DN 500
SAMSUNG LIFE 47,650 DN 2,550
KT&G 79,500 DN 2,700
LG Display 12,100 DN 850
Kangwonland 22,050 DN 1,000
Kakao 161,000 DN 8,000
DaelimInd 66,100 DN 3,100
DSME 18,400 DN 1,550
DongwonF&B 182,000 DN 11,000
KEPCO KPS 30,550 DN 1,600
LGH&H 1,160,000 DN 58,000
LGCHEM 341,500 DN 23,500
