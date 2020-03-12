(LEAD) Seoul stocks slide to 4 1/2-year low, Korean won sharply down
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks plunged by nearly 4 percent Thursday to hit the lowest in 4 1/2 years due to the U.S.' ban on travel from Europe and lack of its details on coronavirus economic-rescue package. The Korean won fell sharply against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) plummeted 73.94 points, or 3.87 percent, to 1,834.33, the lowest level since Aug. 24, 2015, when the index closed at 1,829.81 points. The KOSPI dipped to as low as 1,808.56 points at one point.
Trading volume was heavy at 837.14 million shares worth 11.14 trillion won (US$9.2 billion), with losers far outnumbering gainers 878 to 19.
A five-minute trading halt was set off for the first time in 8 1/2 years.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also dove 5.4 percent to 563.49, the biggest daily decline in seven months since Aug. 5, 2019, when the index marked a 7.5 percent drop.
Investors rushed to sell stocks amid uncertainty about how badly the virus outbreak will affect the economy and how it may end up in a much-dreaded recession, analysts said.
"Investors awaited any details on the U.S. stimulus package, but (U.S. President Donald Trump) didn't provide what they want. Hence another round of sell-offs in the markets," Park Hee-cheol, an analyst at Mirae Asset Daewoo, said over the phone.
In an address to the nation, Trump called on Congress to provide Americans with immediate payroll tax relief. The president said he will instruct the U.S. Treasury to defer tax payments for individuals and businesses "negatively impacted by the epidemic."
Many investors remain worried that the Democratic Party is unlikely to agree to Trump's stimulus program that include payroll tax cuts, the analyst said.
The World Health Organization's declaration of the virus as a pandemic fueled risk-off sentiment among investors, he said.
As of Thursday, South Korea reported 7,869 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 66 deaths.
Foreigners continued to sell stocks after dumping 3.7 trillion won worth of stocks in the past five sessions. They sold a net 896 billion won worth of stocks, exceeding institutions and individuals' stock purchases valued at 821 billion won.
Most large-cap stocks declined.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 2.5 percent to 50,800 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declined 3.2 percent to 82,800 won, national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. shed 4.6 percent to close at 21,700 won, and leading refiner SK Innovation Co. was down 5.7 percent at 92,400 won.
Among gainers, Hanjin KAL Corp., the parent firm of Korean Air Lines, rose 2 percent to 60,300 won as investors expect an improvement in the airline conglomerate's governance structure and policies aimed at enhancing shareholder value in the long term.
The local currency closed at 1,206.50 won against the U.S. dollar, down 13.5 won from the previous session's close, amid increased risk-off sentiment.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, ended higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 2.4 basis points to 1.062 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond declined 0.7 basis point to 1.187 percent.
